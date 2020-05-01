Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple announces fiscal Q2 2020 earnings: revenue of $58.3 billion amid COVID-19 concerns
- Apple working on new Apple Card financing options for products other than iPhone
- Apple Stores in Australia and Austria will reopen in 1 to 2 weeks
- Mac mini discounted by $200 as previous-gen. inventory is cleared out
- Fresh Apple Watch Series 5 deals bring Nike+ models down to new lows from $299
