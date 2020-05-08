Friday’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 at $100 off and 15-inch MacBook Pro models discounted heavily. You’ll also find SanDisk USB-C storage on sale as well in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 $100 off

Amazon is now taking $100 off various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models. One standout is the Aluminum Sport 44mm model at $429, which matches our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked. Check out the entire sale here.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. You’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,580

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,580. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $2,399 or more for these models. Today’s deal is $200 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB or 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

SanDisk USB-C storage on sale

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for $20. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 but trends around $30 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon in nearly a year.

This flash drive is an ideal pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple thanks to the inclusion of USB-C connectivity and its retractable design. You can count on transfer speeds up to 150MB/s here, which is great for moving around high-resolution content, 4K video, and more. It’s a great option if you’re rocking a 128GB MacBook and want to double storage for important documents and the like.

