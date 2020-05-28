Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is heavily discounted in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus you can save on iPhone XS/Max, and Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more.

iPad Pro drops to $730

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $730. As a comparison, you would have originally paid $999 or more for these models. We’ve seen refurbished offerings trend around $850 recently on the 12.9-inch offering.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Previous-gen. iPhones on sale

Woot has just kicked off a new smartphone sale with a selection of iPhones marked down from $79. Our top pick is Apple’s iPhone XS Max from $700. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $999 in new condition and Apple is charging $799 for a refurbished model. Notable specs include a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $159

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $159. Typically fetching $200, like you’d find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks a new Amazon low, and comes within $9 of the best price we’ve seen otherwise. Sporting Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll be able to take advantage of fast connectivity to your device so there’s no need to fumble with Bluetooth pairing when it’s time to rock out. There’s also up to 40-hours of battery life per charge and its sleek design can be folded up when not in use.

Best trade-in deals

