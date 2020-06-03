Update: Preorders are now open.

Eve Cam is available for pre-order from the Eve Store at a price of USD $149.95 and will start shipping on June 23rd. It will be available at apple.com and Amazon starting July.

Eve Systems has announced the Eve Cam, which it describes as “the first-ever indoor camera made exclusively for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure”…

HomeKit Secure Video was first announced at WWDC back in the summer and was made available with iOS 13.2. Apple made much of the privacy features, and Eve does the same.

With HomeKit Secure Video, activity detected by a compatible camera like Eve Cam is privately analyzed by your home hub (Apple TV or HomePod) using on-device intelligence to determine if people or pets are present. When important activity is detected, you and anyone you share your HomeKit Home with will receive a rich notification that lets you view the clip right from the iPhone Lock Screen. Recorded video is available to view for ten days from the Home app. It’s securely stored for free in supported iCloud accounts and doesn’t count against your storage limit. “Home security footage is highly personal, that’s why choosing the right indoor camera is so important”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “Eve Cam is the first camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, enabling you to keep a close eye on your home while protecting the privacy of your personal space at any time.”

The Logitech Circle 2 was the first camera to support HomeKit Secure Video, with Apple listing the eufyCam 2, eufyCam 2C, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera and the Robin ProLine Doorbell as others in line. The Eve Cam is a new addition to this list.

We got an early hands-on with the Logitech Circle 2, where Zac described it as a good start but missing some key features for now.

The 150° camera and high-def 1080p resolution give you an unmistakably clear view

Thanks to infrared night vision, you’ll be able to tell whether you have an intruder in the house, or your kids are raiding the refrigerator

Using the integrated microphone and speaker, you can talk to whoever is in your home at any time

With the 360° x 180° adjustable, magnetic camera base, you can easily install Eve Cam just about anywhere

You’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.2 or later, and either a HomePod or Apple TV to act as a hub. A 200GB+ iCloud storage plan is also required. Eve has also announced a HomeKit-compatible water-detector, Water Guard. This HomeKit-enabled water leak detector will alert you with an audible and visible alarm. You also receive instant notifications on your iPhone or Apple Watch. It comes with a 6.5 ft, fully sensing cable that can also be easily extended. Eve Water Guard will start shipping on February 07, 2020, at a price of USD $79.95. Alerts you acoustically with its 100-dB siren, visually by a red flashing warning light and notifies you via iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. Perfect for the bathroom, utility room, basement and beneath sinks and water pipes. Finally, the Eve Energy smart switch gets a more compact form-factor and a lower price. Sporting a new, clean white, bar-style design that doesn’t block neighboring outlets, Eve Energy packs the same popular energy monitoring and autonomous scheduling features of its predecessor. Eve Energy starts shipping January 27, 2020, at a lower price of just USD $39.95.

