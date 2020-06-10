Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ edition gets a $100 discount in today’s best deals, plus you can save on iPhone 11 Pro/Max, and the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Apple sale discounts Watch, MacBooks, more

Best Buy has launched a new Apple sale this morning with notable price drops on Apple Watch, Macs, and more. Deals on Apple Watch Series 5 can be found across the board during the latest Apple sale at Best Buy. Best Buy is aggressively discounting the latest Macs this week with Amazon also matching many of these prices. Headlining is the new 13-inch MacBook Air, which is $100 off the regular going rate with prices from $900. Check out the entire sale here.

iPhone 11 Pro/Max from $770

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished iPhone 11 Pro/Max from $770. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $770, which is a nearly $230 price drop from the regular going rate. Apple is not yet offering refurbished listings, so this is a rare chance to save. It’s also $130 less than our previous mention.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard hits all-time low

Amazon offers the new Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $330. That’s a $19 savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve seen to date, as well as the all-time low price. The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro.

