Adobe debuts free Photoshop Camera app for iPhone with big filter library, social media focus

Adobe has released its latest product today, the Photoshop Camera app for iPhone. The new free app aims to bring the power of Photoshop to your smartphone’s camera with AI smarts and a ton of filters to create some really unique shots with a focus on social media sharing.

Adobe is pitching its new iPhone app as “the camera of your dreams.”

Imagine if the magic of Photoshop was inside your camera. With Photoshop Camera, it really is. It’s a new, intelligent camera app that understands the best lenses and filters for your photos — before you even take the shot.

Photoshop Camera includes over 80 custom filters that be applied before or after you shoot an image, includes real-time Photoshop effects, filter collections from influencers and celebrities, and more.

Adobe will be adding more filters over time via partnerships with the likes of Billie Eilish (via The Verge).

It was built with social media in mind and includes integrated quick-share buttons for Facebook, Instagram, and Messages.

Adobe highlights that you don’t need any Photoshop experience to have fun and create great images with Photoshop Camera. It’s, of course, also great way to introduce a new group of users to Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite that could turn into future subscribers.

Show off your unique style with tons of Insta-worthy lenses and filters inspired by your favorite artists and influencers. And with no Photoshop skills needed, it’s easy to share your world — your way.

You can learn more about Photoshop Camera on the app’s landing page here and download the free app from the App Store now.

