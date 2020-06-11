Poll: If Apple launches a Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, would you buy it?

This year Apple took a big step forward by introducing full mouse and trackpad support to iPadOS, and the company now offers its own keyboard with integrated trackpad for iPad: the Magic Keyboard.

The downside is that the new Magic Keyboard is only available for the iPad Pro, so people who have other iPad models like the iPad Air and the 7th generation iPad rely on third-party solutions to experience iPadOS with a cursor.

Of course, there are other great options available for these iPad models, including Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard, but they often don’t have a sleek design like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which has magnets to attach the iPad and keeps the screen floating on the keyboard.

But what if Apple introduces the Magic Keyboard for cheaper iPad models? Well, that might be possible, as suggested by leaker @L0vetodream, who correctly predicted the launch of the 2020 iPad Pro and the new iPhone SE.

in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the iPad Pro — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020

As we’ve been hearing rumors about a redesigned iPad lineup to be announced between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, Apple could be considering offering the Magic Keyboard for more iPad models, making the regular iPad and iPad Air even more attractive to customers.

Even if that’s true, there are some questions about Apple expanding the Magic Keyboard, like how much will it cost? The current Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro costs nearly $300, which is almost the same price if you buy the 7th generation iPad with a student discount.

With that in mind, if it became available for the iPad and iPad Air would you buy it? And how much would you be willing to pay? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate on why in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: