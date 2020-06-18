How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad

As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might have to send or receive a fax. If it’s a rare occurrence for you, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for a few ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including one free option.

Interestingly, the use of fax machines seems to be growing. There are a few major industries that still rely on the technology including legal, healthcare, financial, and government. In many cases, it has to do with greater security compared to the vulnerabilities of email, faxes include proof of receipt, and more. For a deeper look at the reasons why fax machines are still used, check out this article.

As an individual, it would rarely make sense to still own a fax machine, but there are rare times when you might need access to faxing. Let’s look at a few good options to receive and send a fax with your iPhone or iPad.

How to receive send a fax with iPhone or iPad

Below we’ll look at three different options to handle faxes on your iOS device.

Fax Burner

Fax Burner for iPhone and iPad allows users to both send and receive faxes, and it also offers the ability to send 5 pages for free (total) and receive 25 pages per month at no cost. In-app purchases enable sending and receiving more than the free allotment.

Every time you need to receive a fax just push one button and we’ll give you a toll-free fax number that you can use for up to 24 hours. Once you receive a fax, we notify you, store the fax on your phone, and forward a copy to your email inbox. Note: We only offer US (United States) phone numbers.

Fax Burner has an average rating of 4.9/5 stars from over 5,000 reviews. It’s a free download from the App Store for both iPhone and iPad.

EcoFax

EcoFax takes a neat approach to sending faxes by planting trees each month (via Trees for the Future Foundation) to offset the faxes that go through its service.

The iPhone app offers a clean and simple user interface and has a straightforward pricing model: $5/10 pages, $20/50 pages, $60/200 pages. That’s one, three, and 10 trees planted respectively for each purchase tier.

EcoFax is a newer app but has a strong start with positive reviews. You can download EcoFax for iPhone here.

Fax from iPhone

Fax from iPhone (formerly Tiny Fax) offers both iPhone and iPad versions of its app and has unlimited paid options by the week, month, or year from $5.99. There’s also the option to buy credits starting at $2.99 for what looks like five pages.

If you’re in a situation where you’ll need to do multiple faxes in a certain period of time, one of the weekly or monthly subscription options may be a good fit.

Fax from iPhone has rating of 4.6/5 stars with 9,000 reviews.

