Curious about conjuring up the logo? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on Mac, iPhone, and iPad including how to make your own keyboard shortcut.
There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.
The logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music and Apple Watch, to Apple TV and more.
How to type the Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad
Mac
- Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) to type
- You can also type on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut
- On your Mac head to System Preferences → Keyboard → Text → + to create a new Text Replacement
- If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad
iPhone & iPad
- To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad
- Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement
- Tap the + in the top right corner
- Copy and paste (this one) in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field
- Tap Save in the top right corner, now you can use the shortcut phrase to quickly type the Apple logo
Here’s how the process looks:
