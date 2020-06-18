Latest Apple Pay promo offers discounts from various retailers to celebrate summer

Apple continues its Apple Pay promotions this week with exclusive offers from various retailers to celebrate summer. The company is offering up to 20% discount when you checkout with Apple Pay in selected apps and online stores.

You can get 20% off at Puma and Cole Haan’s online store, 15% off at HBX and Sunglass Hut, and 10% off in the Stadium Goods app. Oakley is offering $25 off for the next purchase when you spend $100 on sunglasses, and 1stdibs has provided a $100 discount for purchases over $500.

Apple has also highlighted that customers can purchase with Apple Pay at Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more with free shipping and returns.

In order to lock-in the discount, you’ll have to use promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout. The promo runs from now through July 1st.

If you don’t know how to set up Apple Pay with your Apple devices, check out our full guide right here.

