I’ve just finished deploying the base model 2020 MacBook Air to our entire faculty and I have been using an upgraded model myself for the past few weeks as well. After spending time with both models, I’ve concluded that the 2020 MacBook Air for K-12 is a device that has few compromises for teachers and students.

Retina screen

The 2015 MacBook Air was a dependable machine, but the screen was terrible by today’s standards. The MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro brought a retina screen to the small size, but it took some time for the Air to get the upgrade. At the $899 price point, a retina screen in a 13-inch laptop is a great value. Apple’s ability to include a retina screen in the MacBook Air at a price point that’s workable for school makes it a fantastic deal.

8GB RAM

8GB of RAM is the minimum I would buy in a laptop in 2020, but it’s still useable for light usage. As long as you aren’t doing audio/video editing, heavy photo editing, or other high-end tasks, 8GB of RAM will be perfect for Safari usage, Microsoft Office, etc. While I upgraded my laptop to 16GB of RAM as I do editing for my Apple @ Work podcast, I had no issues not upgrading our teachers’ laptops past the baseline model.

256GB storage

While Apple offers a K–12 only model at $799, it only includes 128GB of storage. While it might be workable for some, we ran into issues with it when our earlier laptops only had 128GB of storage. It became a support issue for me as teachers would quickly fill up their laptops. I had no problems upgrading all of our laptops to 256GB of storage, which will save me a headache in the future.

Reliable hardware

The MacBook Air has been a workhorse for our school for 8+ years at this point. I had no issues with the previous models other than that butterfly keyboard. Since the new laptops revert to a different keyboard, I had no qualms about purchasing this model for our entire faculty. When I look at the 2020 MacBook Air, I see the best of the 2018 MacBook Air and the 2015 MacBook Air from a hardware dependability perspective.

Wrap-up on 2020 MacBook Air for K-12

The 2020 MacBook Air for K–12 is the first laptop that I’ve deployed that I have almost no complaints about. The price point is fair, it includes plenty of power, and it has a reliable hardware setup.

Using Jamf School and Apple School Manager, I was able to deploy them to our entire faculty in just a few days. The only complaint I would have, which is something that affects all Apple laptops is that the built-in webcam has an inferior quality. While all models include a 720p camera, the camera in the 2020 MacBook Air is particularly poor for a reason I don’t understand. A number of our teachers noticed it very quickly. It certainly works, but it’s just a shame it’s not 1080p. Overall, that’s the only complaint I have about the laptop. It’s an incredible value for what it offers.

