iOS 14 tidbits: Precise Location toggle, QuickTake and video resolution in the Camera app for more devices

We’ve been learning more about iOS 14 now that the first developer beta is available. The new major update to the iPhone and iPod touch operating system brings a redesigned home screen and other new features that weren’t mentioned by Apple during WWDC.

Precise Location toggle

Apple briefly mentioned in yesterday’s keynote that iOS 14 offers more privacy options, giving users more control over the data each app can access. One of these options is the “Precise Location” toggle, which prevents the app from knowing your exact location when turned off.

Instead of showing you where you are, iOS 14 can point to some random location in your city, so the app can’t track you. The option can be disabled in the Privacy settings for each individual app.

QuickTake

iPhone 11 (and the 11 Pro lineup) features QuickTake, which allows users to quickly record videos in the Camera app without having to switch to video mode. Just like in apps like Instagram and Snapchat, you can simply hold your finger on the shutter button to start a video recording.

QuickTake is only available for iPhone 11 on iOS 13 for some unknown reason, but Apple is expanding this feature with iOS 14. iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max owners can now use QuickTake with iOS 14. You can hold and slide to the right to lock recording or hold and slide to the left to take pictures in burst mode.

To keep recording video without having to hold the button, slide the shutter button to the right, then release it. When video recording is locked, a shutter button appears to the right; tap it to take a still photo during video recording. When you’re ready to stop recording, tap the record button. Slide the shutter button to the left and hold it to take a burst of photos, then release it to stop.

Change video resolution in the Camera app

With iOS 13.2, Apple has allowed iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max users to change video resolution right in the app Camera. This option was also restricted to newer iPhone models, but now Apple is bringing it to more devices with iOS 14.

There’s a new “Video Format Control” toggle in the Camera settings that lets users change the video resolution in the Camera app when enabled. It works not only with iPhone 11, but also with all iPhone and iPad models that runs iOS 14.

