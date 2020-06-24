One of the new features that has arrived with iOS 14 that didn’t make a big splash in the WWDC keynote but will be super useful for all users is something called Back Tap. The new iPhone feature lets you customize double and triple taps on the back of your iPhone to use for Shortcuts automations, Accessibility features, and iOS system actions. Read on for a look at how to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls and all the things you can do with the new feature.

Possibilities for iPhone Back Tap custom controls are pretty much only limited by your imagination since the feature works with Shortcuts app automations. But if you want to keep things simpler, you can assign a double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to do things like open Control Center, take a screenshot, or enable Accessibility features like AssistiveTouch, VoiceOver, Zoom, etc.

Back Taps work from the home screen, within apps (including third-party), and even from your iPhone lock screen.

Note: iOS 14 is currently only available as a developer beta with the first public beta coming in July. Read more here on how to install it.

How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls in iOS 14

On your iPhone, head to Settings > Accessibility Tap Touch Swipe to the bottom and choose Back Tap Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap to pick an action Don’t forget you can use a Double or Triple Back Tap to launch automations with Shortcuts

If you want to use an iPhone Back Tap to do something like pull up Control Center, Notification Center, etc. that takes over your screen, doing the same tap gesture will take you back to where you were previously.

Here’s how the process looks:

You can choose to use just a double or triple Back Tap or set up both. System actions are at the top, swipe down to pick an Accessibility action, or use a Shortcuts app automation.

Are you excited to make use of the new iPhone Back Tap controls? What are you planning to use them for? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

