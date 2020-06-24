iOS 14: How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls for Shortcuts, Accessibility, system actions

- Jun. 24th 2020 2:20 pm PT

0

One of the new features that has arrived with iOS 14 that didn’t make a big splash in the WWDC keynote but will be super useful for all users is something called Back Tap. The new iPhone feature lets you customize double and triple taps on the back of your iPhone to use for Shortcuts automations, Accessibility features, and iOS system actions. Read on for a look at how to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls and all the things you can do with the new feature.

Possibilities for iPhone Back Tap custom controls are pretty much only limited by your imagination since the feature works with Shortcuts app automations. But if you want to keep things simpler, you can assign a double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to do things like open Control Center, take a screenshot, or enable Accessibility features like AssistiveTouch, VoiceOver, Zoom, etc.

Back Taps work from the home screen, within apps (including third-party), and even from your iPhone lock screen.

Note: iOS 14 is currently only available as a developer beta with the first public beta coming in July. Read more here on how to install it.

How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls in iOS 14

  1. On your iPhone, head to Settings > Accessibility
  2. Tap Touch
  3. Swipe to the bottom and choose Back Tap
  4. Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap to pick an action
  5. Don’t forget you can use a Double or Triple Back Tap to launch automations with Shortcuts

If you want to use an iPhone Back Tap to do something like pull up Control Center, Notification Center, etc. that takes over your screen, doing the same tap gesture will take you back to where you were previously.

Here’s how the process looks:

How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls

You can choose to use just a double or triple Back Tap or set up both. System actions are at the top, swipe down to pick an Accessibility action, or use a Shortcuts app automation.

How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls walkthrough 2

How to use iPhone Back Tap custom controls walkthrough 3

Are you excited to make use of the new iPhone Back Tap controls? What are you planning to use them for? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MacStadium macOS VM

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 will be released in the fall of 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.