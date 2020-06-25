iPadOS 14: Game controller framework expands with keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support

Following up after a WWDC session covering the expanding game controller support with new options like the Xbox Elite 2 as well as an all-new Game Center in iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, Apple has shared today that it will be offering the option to build in keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for iPad games.

Rich mouse and trackpad support came to iPadOS this spring and Apple is going further by bringing mouse, cursor, as well as keyboard support for iPad games. The updates are detailed in the “Bring keyboard and mouse gaming to iPad” WWDC session:

Level up your iPad games and add in keyboard, mouse, and trackpad controls. Discover how to use the Game Controller framework to augment your existing titles, bring over games from other platforms, or dream up entirely new interaction experiences. Learn how to integrate keyboard and “delta” mouse coordinate events for player motion, and disable pointer system gestures like the Dock or Control Center to take full advantage of full screen gameplay. For further information on adding support for console game controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller, watch “Advancements in Game Controllers.” And learn more about using UIKit to manage indirect input by checking out “Handle trackpad and mouse input”.

Apple notes that genres like MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) will be the perfect fit for the new support. We’ll likely see a slew of new games land on iPad with iPadOS 14 with existing ones also improved with the flexibility.

Check out the 14-minute WWDC session to learn how to get started with adding mouse, trackpad, and keyboard support to your iPadOS game as well as the recommended related resources:

