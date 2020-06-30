‘Punkt’ app simplifies the process of keeping a personal journal on your iPhone

There are several apps in the App Store for people who like to keep a personal journal on their iPhone, and recently, I found a new app called Punkt. The app makes it easy and fun to register what you’ve been doing every day with different categories of emotions and more.

Instead of making you think about what you’re going to write, Punkt simplifies the process by asking you to describe your day in just one sentence. But writing is just one of the things Punkt lets you do to keep your daily memories.

You can define how you felt during your day based on five different emotions: Awesome, Pretty good, Quite OK, Kind of bad, and Horrible. Then you can choose what was the main reason that made you choose that emotion: Family, Friends, Work, Relationship, and more.

To make the process even more interactive, users can set a “special place” on the map that will be saved with the memory, as well as a photo. These data will be used to make it easier to find a specific memory and to provide you statistics about your feelings and what has been influencing your life.

The one-sentence technique helps you to focus on the most important moment of your day. Add your feelings, reasons, places and photos to recap your day in a personal story.

The app is also simple and intuitive, with a clean interface so you can focus on your thoughts. It syncs all your data with other devices via iCloud, and it supports Dark Mode, although it’s not yet ready for iPad, which can be a big downside.

Punkt is available for free on the App Store, but some additional features require a monthly or annual subscription. Users can also pay $13.99 for a lifetime license.

