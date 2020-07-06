Today’s best deals include AirPods Pro at $220, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is $200 off, and Anker has a fresh batch of price drops. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro return to $220

Verizon Wireless offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220. Regularly $249, today’s deal is at least $15 from the next best price and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months.

AirPods Pro deliver a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,799. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen on this model.

The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There are four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub at $45. Regularly $60, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low by $5. Notable features here include a 7-in-2 design, which takes a pair of USB-C ports and adds expansive I/O along the way. This includes support for 100W Power Delivery, along with the addition of multiple USB-C and A ports, micro/SD card readers, and more. It’s a great pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple. More deals can be found here.

SanDisk USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $10. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without needing to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro and Android smartphones to Chromebooks. You anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum.

Fossil 30% off sitewide sale

For a limited time only, Fossil takes an extra 30% off sitewide, including clearance. Plus, it’s offering smartwatches starting at $129. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Fossil Sport Silicone Watch for $99. To compare, this watch was originally priced at $275. Both men and women can style this watch and you can switch out the band for a new look. This watch lets you easily see social media notifications, tracks your fitness, and much more. Plus, it swim-proof, which is great for summer.

