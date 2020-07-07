AirPods return to all-time low in today’s best deals, Mac mini $150 off, more

Today’s best deals include AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150, plus Mac mini sees $150 discount, and third-party Apple Watch bands are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods return to Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 with Amazon often charging around $179. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at this retailer. Apple’s AirPods feature a sleek design and the brand’s H1 chip for access to various features like Hey Siri. This model ships with the wireless charging case, too. You’ll be able to toss your AirPods on a compatible Qi charger and power up without having any pesky wires to worry about.

Mac mini is $150 off

Amazon offers the latest Apple Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $949. Price reflected at checkout. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve ever seen. The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Apple Watch band deals from $8

Amazon offers a Stainless Steel Apple Watch in various colors and sizes for $14. Regularly $20, we’ve previously seen this band around $16 on sale. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model arrives in various colors, so you can match your style as needed. It also features an adjustable design that can be changed for those that need a tighter fit. More here from $8.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

Corsair LT100 Review: Add some iCUE RGB towers to your battlestation [Video]

Tribit QuietPlus 72 Review: Affordable ANC for bass lovers [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: