Apple Stores in Melbourne area reclose after lockdown returns

Apple is reclosing all of its stores in the greater Melbourne area of Australia as portions of the state of Victoria prepare to enforce new lockdown measures. Australia has reported a growing number of COVID-19 infections over the past several weeks and is reimposing travel and business restrictions as a preventative measure.

Apple Highpoint in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong was the first store in Australia to reclose on July 2 as the public health situation began to deteriorate. Effective July 9, Apple’s other retail locations in Victoria — Chadstone, Southland, Doncaster, and Fountain Gate — will also reclose. All four stores have been offering reduced pickup and appointment-only Genius Support service since Apple Highpoint closed.

Melbourne’s lockdown is expected to last at least six weeks. All travel outside the home will be prohibited with the exception of essential services like groceries and healthcare. The order goes in effect from 11:59 PM on July 8.

Outside of Australia, Apple has reclosed 80 US stores in some of the states most affected by COVID-19. The latest three locations to reclose were South Hills Village in Pittsburgh on July 4 as well as Fashion Fair and Augusta, both reclosed effective July 8. Apple has also reclosed one store in England at Highcross.

