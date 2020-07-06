COVID-19: How to have a safe and successful Apple Store visit

COVID-19 has changed the Apple Store experience you’ve come to know. Modified shopping and support services encourage social distancing. New safety procedures protect employees and customers. If you need to visit an Apple Store in the US during the pandemic, here’s how to make your experience safe, efficient, and successful.

When in doubt, go online

The best Apple Store experience today is in your own home. We’d strongly recommend using the Apple Store Online before making an extra trip to your local mall. Download the Apple Store app for personalized shopping and the Apple Support app to chat with an Apple representative. If you absolutely need service in person, check if your local store has modified opening hours at apple.com/retail.

Know Apple’s health procedures

You’ll need to wear a mask and pass a contactless temperature check before going inside an Apple Store. In most cases, there will be a line to enter. Apple will ask you four health-related questions:

Do you currently have a fever?

Do you currently have a cough?

Are you currently experiencing respiratory issues?

Have you been in contact with any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, you will not be able to enter the store.

I want to shop or browse inside the store

All stores have limited occupancy. You will have to wait in line before going inside.

If your store has not reopened for shopping yet, it will be noted by a banner on its webpage. Find your nearest Apple Store at apple.com/retail.

You may need a shopping reservation to enter the store. Reservations can only be booked in person, and may fill up for the day.

Apple Watch, AirPods, and headphone demos have been temporarily removed.

I have a Genius Support appointment or want to set one up

Make an appointment on getsupport.apple.com before arriving at the store. In most cases, walk-in appointments are unavailable.

If your store has not reopened for in-store Genius Support yet, it will be noted by a banner on its webpage. Find your nearest Apple Store at apple.com/retail.

If you choose curbside service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

Prepare your device. Create an iCloud backup, install the latest version of your operating system, and have your appointment details ready before arriving.

I have an online order to pick up

You’ll get an email notification when your order is ready to pick up.

Have your order number and photo ID ready. You may also show an employee the Apple Wallet pass from your pick up email when you arrive.

If your store offers curbside pickup, you’ll receive directions to the pickup zone.

For help setting up your new product, schedule an Online Personal Session. Learn more about pickup options on Apple’s Shopping Help page.

I want to return a product purchased in-store

You can return your product within 14 days after your store fully reopens. Learn more on Apple’s Returns & Refunds page.

If your store offers curbside service, returns may be temporarily unavailable. Find details about your nearest Apple Store at apple.com/retail.

All stores have limited occupancy. You will have to wait in line before going inside.

Make sure your item is repackaged with all cords, adapters, and documentation before arriving.

I have a device to trade in or recycle

If your store offers curbside service, Apple Trade In may be temporarily unavailable. Find details about your nearest Apple Store at apple.com/retail.

All stores have limited occupancy. You will have to wait in line with your device before going inside.

Prepare your device. Create an iCloud backup and remove any cases or accessories before arriving at the store. Have the device serial number accessible.

Get a trade-in estimate online so you know what to expect.

To learn more about Apple’s worldwide reopening timeline, visit our interactive tracker. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

