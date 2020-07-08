Apple Stores now offer reservations to shop with a Specialist

Apple is introducing a new service to help customers browse their local Apple Store in a way that’s safe and convenient. Shop with a Specialist appointments will allow anyone to schedule a time online to visit an Apple Store and explore products with one-on-one service.

COVID-19 has changed the Apple Store experience, adding new safety measures and reducing the occupancy of every store location. As a result, customers who wish to walk in and browse have discovered that they made need to wait outside for a considerable amount of time before entering. Other stores have yet to reopen for in-store shopping, and are still operating with curbside or storefront service only.

Starting today, Apple Store visitors can head online before visiting the store in person and schedule a Shop with a Specialist appointment. Booking an appointment guarantees you a time to comfortably browse inside the store and shop without the hassle of waiting or potentially being turned away at the door. Customers with appointments will still need to follow Apple’s health and safety guidelines and wear a mask while inside.

To book an appointment at your local store, open the Apple Store app and visit the store’s page.

Earlier this year, Apple also launched an online store hub with quick links to every Apple Store service in an effort to streamline shopping from home. While we’d highly suggest staying online before making an extra trip to the mall, if you do need to visit the Apple Store during the pandemic, we’ve created a simple guide with just the key information you need to know about the new experience.

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

