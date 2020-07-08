Taskheat is a powerful task manager for iOS and macOS with advanced flowcharts

You probably know plenty of to-do list apps, and we’ve already highlighted some great options here on 9to5Mac. This time, I’m writing about Taskheat, a powerful task manager that allows you to create reminders and turn them into an advanced flowchart.

There are two ways of using Taskheat. First, you can use it in the list view, which gives you a clear overview of all the tasks you have. You’ll find a familiar interface to other reminder apps, so this makes Taskheat intuitive for most people.

The app lets you create multiple projects to organize your tasks better, and users can also add notes, tags, colors, and even the location for each task. If you’re working on a team project, Taskheat offers an option to highlight to whom each task has been delegated.

And for users who want to take task management to the next level, the Flowchart mode enables a new experience that lets you precisely organize your tasks’ priority. You can set up related tasks with a link by simply dragging one task to another.

Once you have linked tasks within a project, Taskheat automatically highlights all related ones, so users can quickly find only the tasks they need. The app also offers filters to show only the upcoming tasks, those delegated to other people, and more.

Another important aspect is that Taskheat is a universal app and is available for both iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Users can access their tasks and flowcharts across all their devices.

Taskheat is available on the App Store. You can try it out for free for 14 days, and then buy the full version for $9.99 as a lifetime in-app purchase. The app is also available to Setapp subscribers.

