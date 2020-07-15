iPad Pro starts at $600, SanDisk storage up to 25% off, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include various iPad Pro models, plus Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box, and the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Various iPad Pro models on sale

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from $600. Depending on the model, you can save at least $199 on the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Amazon offers up to 25% off SanDisk and WD storage

Amazon is offering up to 25% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage products. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid-State Drive for $240. Regularly closer to $300 at Amazon over the last several months, today’s offer is a new 2020 low and the best price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019.

With up to 550MB/s read/write speeds, this is an ideal option for storing loads of videos, photos, and well, just about anything else you’ll need to have ready to go at a moment’s notice. This is a water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) SSD with an included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter as well as a 3-year warranty.

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $330. Regularly $349, today’s deal matches our previous mention alongside the historic Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest iPad Pro accessories arrive with a completely new design, including an integrated stand that props up your device at just the right angle while in-use. There’s a full Magic Keyboard, which has been recreated from the previous-generation, for more tactile feedback. It also brings an extra USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to power-up and utilize additional accessories.

