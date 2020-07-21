Apple and Zendesk are announcing that Apple Business Chat is being made generally available today. Previously available as a beta service, only select customers had the option to use Apple’s chat platform and integrate it with Zendesk Support.

Apple Business Chat was introduced in 2018 and it allows companies to offer chat support through iMessage. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can interact with customer service.

The feature also offers native integration with other Apple services such as Apple Maps and Apple Pay, so users can find useful information and pay for products and services directly in the Messages app while chatting with a support agent.

To set up Apple Business Chat, companies need to integrate it with a customer service platform, which includes Zendesk Support. With Zendesk Support, companies can connect to their customers from multiple platforms and manage all interactions in one place.

According to Warren Levitan, Vice President of Conversational Business at Zendesk, this integration with Apple Business Chat has benefits for both the companies that have adopted the system and the customers. By expanding it to all Zendesk customers, many other businesses will be able to offer a better support experience.

“For Zendesk customers, this opens another channel for them to communicate with customers in the way that feels easiest and most convenient to them. We’re excited that more customers can now harness the power of modern messaging to build digitally transformative customer experiences on any Apple device.”

Companies like Freshly and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are already using Apple Business Chat with Zendesk’s platform, which allows anyone with an Apple device to quickly get in touch with the support team with just a tap.

You can read more about Apple Business Chat integration on Zendesk’s official website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: