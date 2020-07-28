Apple Store Field Trips will be replaced with a new educational experience

Apple has officially retired the Apple Field Trip program previously offered in its retail stores. In its place, “a new educational experience” is coming soon.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, K-12 students, youth groups, and teachers could schedule hands-on group sessions at their local Apple Stores through the Apple Field Trip program. Students worked together with Apple Creative Pros to find their creative passions, and educators explored how to take their classrooms further by making the most of Apple tools and resources.

Both Today at Apple and the Apple Field Trip program were disrupted when nearly every Apple Store closed this spring due to the pandemic. While Today at Apple has returned online with virtual sessions and will someday return to physical Apple Stores, the Apple Field Trip program will not. Apple today removed its Field Trip registration system and noted that customers can no longer book sessions. “Stay tuned,” Apple says, for “a new educational experience.”

In the meantime, Apple is still offering Apple Camp at Home sessions for kids through July 31, along with a free workbook students can download to complete at their own pace. Apple’s Education website provides schools, teachers, and parents with resources for at-home learning.

