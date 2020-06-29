Apple Camp at Home registration now open with free creative Activity Book

Apple announced earlier this month that Apple Camp was going virtual for 2020, and today, registration for the at-home sessions has opened. Parents and kids interested in signing up can apply on Apple’s website and download a free Activity Book.

Apple Camp normally takes place as creative activities for kids in Apple’s retail stores, but just like WWDC, the experience is a bit different this year. The new Apple Camp at Home Activity Book is a 38-page guide filled to the brim with three fun creative projects for the whole family. Apple says each project will take about an hour to complete, but Campers can work at their own pace.

There’s an Apple Camp activity for almost everyone’s creative passion. Kids will learn how to Spark Positive Change with the Clips app, Design a Space For Happiness with Pages and an Apple Pencil, and Learn to Code a Helpful Robot using Swift Playgrounds. The Activity Book is free to download and includes coloring pages as well as completion certificates to sign.

For extra guidance along the way, 30- and 60-minute live virtual Webex sessions are offered to Campers from July 11-31. By signing up for a slot, kids will learn about each project during an Orientation session and find creative guidance with Q&A sessions. New time slots will be added each week if spaces fill up. You can sign up now on Apple’s website using this link. Each session is hosted by an Apple Creative Pro.

For more summer learning, Apple has prepared Learning with Apple Quick Guides with helpful tips to make the most of iPads and Macs. Kids will also enjoy Today at Apple at Home, online versions of Apple’s regular in-store sessions hosted by Creative Pros. The projects are suitable for people of all ages.

If your family participates in an Apple Camp session, drop us a line and tell us about the experience! Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

