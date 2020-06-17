Apple Camp moves online for 2020 with live virtual sessions and self-guided activities

Every summer, Apple invites kids and parents to explore new creative skills with Apple Camp. The hands-on sessions typically take place at Apple Retail Stores and are hosted by Creative Pros. This year, Apple is moving Apple Camp online with Apple Camp at Home.

Apple Camp at Home is a new series of digital programs and virtual sessions for kids ages 8-12. Apple has created an easy-to-follow Activity Book featuring new ways to create in video, art & design, and coding.

Live virtual sessions will offer guidance on the activities and provide opportunities for kids to get their questions answered by Apple’s Creatives. Orientation sessions are 30 minutes and Q&A sessions are 60 minutes. Both are hosted through Webex.

Like always, registration for Apple Camp is free. Apple’s self-guided Activity Book requires the Pages app on an iOS device or Mac. You can learn more about Apple Camp at Home and receive a notification when registration opens on Apple’s website.

For more summer learning, Apple has prepared Learning with Apple Quick Guides with helpful tips to make the most of iPads and Macs. Kids will also enjoy Today at Apple at Home, online versions of Apple’s regular in-store sessions hosted by Creative Pros. The projects are suitable for people of all ages.

