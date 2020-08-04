Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 up to $80 off, Anker HomeKit Cameras from $30, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5, Anker’s HomeKit cameras, and a notable offer on the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 dock. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models as much as $80 off

Nike is discounting select Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Nike+ models from $425. You’ll save a minimum of $74 from the regular price and even more on upgraded models, delivering some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Anker’s eufy HomeKit cameras are even more affordable

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its new Security 2K HomeKit Indoor Cam for $30. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. You can pick up the Pan & Tilt 2K HomeKit model for $40. The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix.

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock hits $210

B&H is currently offering the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $210. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you $40, is $20 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Upgrade your work from home setup with five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more thanks to CalDigit’s TS3 Plus. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

