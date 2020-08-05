Apple shares new ‘Vertical Cinema’ Shot on iPhone short film

Apple today shared a new short film that was entirely shot on the iPhone. However, unlike other clips that the company has already promoted, this one was recorded vertically.

According to Apple, the 9-minute short film “The Stunt Double” was filmed by Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle using an iPhone 11 Pro.

A journey through cinema history is reimagined for the vertical screen in Damien Chazelle’s “The Stunt Double,” a short film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love.

Besides the short film, Apple has also shared a behind-the-scenes video entitled “Making Vertical Cinema” with director Damien Chazelle.

A crash course in turning vertical video into vertical cinema from Damien Chazelle, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Take a look behind the scenes as we explore how to create your own cinematic look and feel, learn a few tricks for the wide angle lens, and find out how to compose shots for the vertical screen—all featuring insights from Academy Award® winning DP Linus Sandgren, BAFTA® winning production designer Shane Valentino, critically-acclaimed costume designer April Napier, and more.

Both videos have been uploaded to Apple’s official YouTube channel, and you can watch them below:

