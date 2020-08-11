Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge scheduled for August 30 to celebrate national parks

- Aug. 11th 2020 11:58 am PT

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 30 to “celebrate the natural wonder of national parks.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run of at least 1 mile.

You can complete the workout using the Workouts app on Apple Watch or any other app that records workouts to the Health app:

This challenge celebrates the natural wonder of national parks. Earn your award on August 30 by recording a hike, walk, roll, or run of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

This is the third year in a row that Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in August to celebrate national parks. Last year, the challenge was held in celebration of the Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary, though the rules were a bit more demanding: a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least 3 miles.

Activity Challenges allow Apple Watch users to collect virtual trophies available through the Achievements tab of the Activity app on iOS. There are also special stickers that can be used with Messages and FaceTime.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of August 30. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below:

