Apple has set its latest Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 25. This challenge is being held in celebration of the Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As first discovered by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter, this Apple Watch Activity Challenge requires you to complete a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least three miles in distance — which just so happens to be the distance of the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back.

If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

Here’s how Apple describes this Activity Challenge:

On August 25, earn an award inspired by Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary. Record a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least three miles (4.8KM) — the distance of the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back.

Earlier this week, Apple held an Activity Challenge exclusively in China to celebrate the country’s National Fitness Day. That challenge required a workout of 30 minutes or longer, in any category. In June, Apple celebrated the International Day of Yoga with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

The Grand Canyon National Park anniversary challenge is notable because it requires a specific workout with a specific distance. Many Activity Challenges have only required a time-based workout.

Have you earned any of the exclusive Apple Watch Activity Challenge badges? Have you earned all of them? Let us know down in the comments!

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: