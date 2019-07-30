Apple celebrating ‘National Fitness Day’ in China with new Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity for August 8th. This time around, the challenge will be exclusive to China, with Apple celebrating the country’s “National Fitness Day.”

As spotted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter and shared with 9to5Mac, Apple will reward users with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The achievement can be reached by recording any workout of 30 minutes or longer.

“Make August 8 an active day. Earn this award by recording any workout of 30 minutes or more on National Fitness Day”

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This marks the second year in a row in which Apple has gotten involved with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This is a rare instance where Activity Challenges are geo-locked.

Apple has used Apple Watch Activity Challenges to celebrate holidays and events around the world. Most recently, an Activity Challenge was held for the International Day of Yoga last month.

Have you earned any of the exclusive Apple Watch Activity Challenge badges? Have you earned all of them? Let us know down in the comments!

