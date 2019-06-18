Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Friday in honor of the International Day of Yoga. Apple Watch users will be able to unlock the achievement by completing a yoga workout of 15 minutes or more on June 21st.

Apple says that users can earn this award by recording a yoga workout of at least 15 minutes via any app that records yoga workouts to the Health app. While Apple regularly holds Activity Challenges, this marks the first time we’ve seen one for the International Day of Yoga. Apple Watch added native support for yoga workouts as part of watchOS 5 last year.

On June 21, celebrate the International Day of Yoga by earning this award with a yoga workout of 15 minutes or more. Record your time with any app that adds yoga workouts to Health.

If you earn this achievement, you’ll unlock a trio of animated stickers that can be used in Messages and FaceTime. You’ll also collect a virtual trophy accessible via the Achievements tab of the Activity application on iOS. The stickers that you’ll unlock can be seen above.

Most recently, Apple held an Activity Challenge for Earth Day back in April. This challenge encouraged users to get outside and complete a 30 minute workout, rewarding them with stickers and a trophy.

Do you plan on celebrating the International Day of Yoga with an Apple Watch yoga workout? Let us know down in the comments.

