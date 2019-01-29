Apple Watch Activity Challenge returning February 8th with new animated stickers

After missing the annual Thanksgiving and New Year events, Apple is kicking off its first Apple Watch Activity Challenge in 2019 early next month. Apple’s February Activity Challenge will kick off February 8th and run through Valentine’s Day. The challenge rules will echo last year’s event, but the reward will be updated including new animating sticker designs.

Apple Watch customers should be alerted on February 7th, and the challenge will be offered globally for all customers. The February Activity Challenge rules are simple: just close the 30-minute Exercise ring every day between February 8th through February 14th:

“Earning this award takes heart! Close your Exercise ring seven days in a row starting February 8 and ending February 14.”

The annual February Activity Challenge unlocks a special award in the Activity app on the iPhone. Participants also unlock custom animating stickers that can be shared virtually with the Messages app or on FaceTime. This year’s sticker set includes a friendly running version of the green Exercise ring, for example.

Apple’s February Activity Challenge has a tie-in with Valentine’s day, the finish date, and February is seen as Heart Month with the American Heart Association emphasizing its efforts to combat heart disease through education and exercise.

Since the challenge simply requires closing the 30-minute Exercise ring, Apple Watch customers can use any fitness app that works with HealthKit to accomplish the challenge.

Thanks Kyle!

