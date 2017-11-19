Apple Watch Thanksgiving Activity Challenge returns this year, run/walk 5K to earn new iMessage sticker

Just like last year, Apple is once again hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Thanksgiving Day. This year, Apple Watch owners need to record a 5K workout on Thursday, 23rd November to earn the 2017 Thanksgiving Activity badge and iMessage sticker. Thanks to Kyle for the heads up.

Apple Watch owners need to complete a walking, running or wheelchair workout of at least 5 kilometres in distance on Thursday. That’s just over 3 miles.

Users can record their 5K workouts using the Apple Workout app or a third-party app that stores its data as workout records in the Health database.

The challenge reward users upon completion with a new achievement medal in the iPhone’s Activity app and a new iMessage sticker, seen here:

The challenge and rewards are almost identical to the 2016 Thanksgiving Activity Challenge, although the medals and stickers now have a new blue hue.

The achievement is only available to Apple Watch owners in the United States. Users will start getting notified about the new challenge on November 21st (we scrape the data source to get this information early).

Just last week, Apple hosted an activity challenge to commemorate Veteran’s Day in the US.