New Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day, earn special iMessage sticker

Apple will hold a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge to commemorate Veterans Day on 11 November in the United States. Apple Watch owners can earn a special badge and iMessage sticker for the event.

To earn the award, simply complete an 11 minute workout on Veterans Day. Accumulate time with the Workout app or a third-party app that adds workouts to the HealthKit database.

Unfortunately, this award will only be available to users in the United States. If you live in a different country, you may be able to trick the system into letting you earn the award by changing region.

9to5Mac has scraped the server data source to find out about this challenge early; it will start appearing for all users on the 9th November.

However, the award can only be earned by completing 11 minutes worth of workouts on the 11th itself.

The reward is the iMessage sticker seen above and a 3D medal trophy in the Activity app. The medal looks like a three-dimensional textured version of the iMessage sticker.

If you are in the US, clear eleven minutes next Saturday to earn this achievement and show off your iMessage sticker to your friends. This is the first special activity challenge in a while; Apple last set one up in the summer coordinated with the National Parks Foundation.