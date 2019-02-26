Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge kicking off on International Women’s Day

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are continuing with the next challenge set to kick off on March 8th. The challenge is meant to encourage Apple Watch customers to be more active while honoring International Women’s Day.

The rules for the upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenge simply require users to complete a 1 mile walk, run, or wheelchair workout on March 8th. Upon completion, a special Activity achievement will be unlocked in the Activity app on the iPhone. The challenge will be available to Apple Watch customers globally.

Apple Watch customers will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of time. Early details were once again shared by 9to5Mac reader Kyle Seth Gray who often discovers details about future Apple Watch Activity Challenges before they’re announced.

This will also mark the second annual Activity Challenge for Women’s Day since Apple started honoring the day with the Apple Watch feature last year. After a brief hiatus, Apple Watch Activity Challenges returned earlier this month with another repeat event around heart month.

Apple Watch users can complete multiple challenges over time and collect unique virtual trophies viewed from the Achievements tab of the Activity app on the iPhone for bragging rights. Special virtual stickers are also unlocked which can be used in Messages and FaceTime on iOS.

Be sure to complete a 1-mile walk, run, or wheelchair workout on March 8th to add the 2019 Women’s Day badge to your collection.

