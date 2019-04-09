Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day 2019, encourages 30 minute workout

Apple is once again hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day. As it has done for the past two years, Apple is celebrating Earth Day by encouraging Apple Watch users to get out and celebrate the planet.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This Earth Day, which falls on April 22nd, Apple Watch users can earn a custom achievement when they complete any workout for at least 30 minutes. The Activity Challenge will be available globally, with Apple Watch users being informed closer to the day itself. Once again, 9to5Mac reader Kyle Seth Gray discovered details about this Activity Challenge before the official announcement.

Here’s how Apple pitches the Earth Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge this year:

On April 22, get outside, celebrate the planet, and earn this award by doing any workout for 30 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges returned after a brief hiatus in February when Apple held a Heart Month and Valentine’s Day themed challenge for users. In March, Apple held an Activity Challenge for International Women’s Day. This year’s Earth Day Activity Challenge marks the third year in a row in which Apple has encouraged users to celebrate the planet.

Activity Challenges allow Apple Watch users to collect virtual trophies available through the Achievements tab of the Activity app on iOS. There are also special stickers that can be used with Messages and FaceTime.

The stickers that users can unlock through this year’s Earth Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge can be seen above.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: