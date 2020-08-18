Apple renames Beats 1 to ‘Apple Music 1’, launches two more live radio stations

Apple today announced a revamp of its live radio strategy for Apple Music. The Beats 1 streaming service is being renamed to ‘Apple Music 1’, and Apple is launching two new stations: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Apple Music Hits will feature the top songs spanning ’80s, ’90s and 2000’s, whilst Apple Music Country showcases the evolving nature of the country music genre.

Just like Apple Music 1 (nee Beats 1), the new stations will be hosted by an array of radio presenters and feature programming from guests including Meghan Trainor, the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and more.

The new stations are available exclusively in the Apple Music app, across 165 countries. New daily hosts include Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Jenn Marino, Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, and others.

In the associated press release, Apple said that Beats 1 is one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: