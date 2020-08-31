Monday deals: Twelve South accessories, Anker HomeKit cameras, HomePod $188, more

Today’s top deals include a new Twelve South accessory sale, a fresh batch of Anker price drops, and HomePod from $188. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Twelve South deals abound at Amazon

Amazon is running a new Twelve South sale today with a number of discounts on popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Twelve South Curve Stand in black for $41.22. Regularly $60, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve seen in months at Amazon. The new white special edition color is also on sale at $49.30 from the usual $60 price tag. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and airflow. In fact, it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker’s HomeKit cameras, more on sale

Anker is starting the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon highlighted by its eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $40. The latest cameras from eufy are headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required.

HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and Siri control

Best Buy offers Apple’s HomePod for $200. Those willing to go with an open-box excellent model can drop the price to $188. Just scroll down to the Buying Options section of the listing to see the open-box offers. Regularly $299, we’ve seen it fall to $200 a few times in the last months, which is right at the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Nebula Astro Review: Smart pocket projector for you or the kids [Video]

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: