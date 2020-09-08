How to watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ September event live stream on YouTube

- Sep. 8th 2020 10:24 am PT

Apple Event
0

Apple has officially announced its virtual “Time Flies” event for September 15 and the company has already made a live stream placeholder available for it on YouTube. Follow along below for how to set a reminder for the big event.

Near the end of August, Apple made what appeared to be a small live stream slip up as an event test date showed up very briefly on its YouTube channel for September 10. Now that Apple has officially announced the September 15 date for its “Time Flies” event, the live stream placeholder has shown up on its YouTube channel.

Apple has been live streaming its recent events on YouTube and a few other services in addition to its Apple Events website. That change has happened as there is no longer an Apple Events app. Apple’s YouTube live streams have also been some seconds ahead of its website stream for past events, making it a preferable choice.

Next week’s event live stream on YouTube features this description:

Join us for a special Apple Event September 15 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we’ll send an update before the show.

When viewing the Apple event live stream placeholder on YouTube, you can tap or click the reminder button to make sure you don’t miss the live event.

At this point, expectations are for the September event to focus on Apple Watch and iPad with the iPhone 12 being pushed to an October event.

Notably, my colleague Gui discovered that “Series 6” is in the metadata of the YouTube page for the live stream. Other keywords include “iPad Air,” “Fitness,” “Wellness,” and more. Read up on everything we’re expecting to be announced at the event with Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air with a new design, and other possibilities like AirTags.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.