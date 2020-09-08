Download these Apple September event-inspired iPhone wallpapers

- Sep. 8th 2020 9:22 am PT

On the heels of Apple officially announcing its “Time Flies” September event, AR7 has released some sharp new iPhone wallpapers based on the September event’s blue logo. Head below to download the new artwork.

Minutes after Apple revealed the “Time Flies” event and its new fluid blue logo, the talented artist AR7 shared new iPhone wallpapers based on Apple’s latest artwork.

AR7 has both a light and dark mode version of the wallpapers for all the latest iPhones as well as an optimized version of the wallpapers for older iPhones.

On your iPhone you can download them from AR7’s shared Google Drive folder here or below.

Notably, the latest expectations are that the September 15 “Time Flies” event will be focused on Apple Watch and iPad with the iPhone 12 announcement coming in October.

