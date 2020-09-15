Apple announces new Solo Loop band for Apple Watch

Apple has launched an array of new watch bands alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, including the new Solo Loop. It comes in a smooth and braided version.

The new bands are available in five colors, which pair perfectly with the new colored case options of Apple Watch Series 6.

The Solo Loop band is perfectly uniform, with no breaks or indentations. It’s just a smooth loop of flexible rubber. There’s also a braided version for people wanting some texture on their wrist.

Apple has also modernized the Hermes collection of bands with refreshed single tour and double tour styles.

The new bands were announced alongside the unveiling of Apple Watch 6 — featuring a blood oxygen sensor — and the $279 Apple Watch SE.

