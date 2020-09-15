Apple releasing watchOS 7 with sleep tracking and more on September 16

Alongside announcing new Apple Watch hardware today at its September event, Apple has shared that watchOS 7 will be available for all users on September 16.

watchOS 7 comes with a number of new changes and improvements. Two of the headlining features include native sleep tracking and watch face sharing. First reported by MacStories’ Federico Viticci, watchOS 7 will land tomorrow on September 16.

Meanwhile, new workout types like dance, functional strength training, core training, and cooldown make it easier to accurately track exercise and automatic handwashing detection starts a 20-second countdown to make sure you’re cleaning your hands for long enough.

watchOS 7 will leave behind Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2. So you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, or one of the newly announced Apple Watch models to use watchOS 7.

watchOS 7 requires your iPhone to be running iOS 14. When available, head to the Watch app on your iPhone > General > Software update to install watchOS 7.

From Apple PR: "watchOS 7 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 16, and requires iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14." #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 15, 2020

