You can now make Microsoft Outlook and Edge your default email and web browser on iOS

Apple is releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 today with several new features, including the ability to set third-party apps as the default web browser and email client. And now, Microsoft Edge and Outlook apps have just been updated with this new option for iOS 14 users.

With iOS 14, users are finally able to replace Safari and Mail with others from the App Store. When you have a compatible web browser installed on your iPhone or iPad, iOS shows a new “Default Browser App” option within the app settings.

From there, you can set this app to be your default browser instead of Safari. The process is the same for third-party email clients. Microsoft has now added the option to set Edge and Outlook apps as default on iOS 14 with today’s updates.

All you have to do is install the latest version of Microsoft Edge and Outlook on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 and you’ll find the default apps option within each app’s settings.

Both Microsoft Edge and Outlook are available for free on the App Store. As Apple is now approving app updates with iOS 14 features, we expect to see even more apps offering the default apps option.

