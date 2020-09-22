Deals: Latest Apple Watches discounted at Amazon, 16-inch MacBook Pro from $1,875, more

Today’s best deals include the latest Apple Watches, plus 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a big one-day discount, and Sony’s latest headphones are on sale. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 and SE receive first cash discounts

Following yesterday’s notable deal at Verizon with a trade-in, Amazon is now offering up its first cash discount on Apple’s new latest wearables. Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale from $385 with both GPS and Cellular models reduced in price by $15 or more. Select Apple Watch SE models are also seeing their first discount at Amazon, as well, although that’s focused on the Cellular models from $320.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro sees big one-day discount

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1.875. Regularly $2,399 in new condition, we’ve seen it fall to $2,099 often, and our last refurb mention was for $5 more. This is amongst the best deals we’ve tracked all-time.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase, as well, for added peace of mind.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones at $273

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $273. Typically you’d pay $350 for these headphones, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounting to over 20% in savings. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. There’s a new Bluetooth audio chip this time around that is said to do a better job at drowning out voices and mid-frequency audio while ANC is enabled. Two devices can also be simultaneously paired to the Sony cans, and you’ll find a USB-C charging port to round out the notable features.

