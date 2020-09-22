Twitter app update for iOS brings new Share Tweet menu with DM suggestions [U]

Twitter has been testing a new Share Tweet menu with a small group of users since August, and now this redesigned menu is available for all Twitter users on iOS. The app provides easy access to your recent Twitter contacts as well as shortcuts to apps like Messages, WhatsApp, and Mail.

The new Share Tweet menu replaces the native iOS Share Sheet, which shows all the apps you have installed with the share option enabled. You can still access the native iOS Share Sheet in the Twitter app, but now it requires you to access the new Share Tweet menu and then tap the “Share via…” option.

Share Tweets even faster. Now on iOS: when you tap the share icon on a Tweet, your top apps will be on the “Share Tweet” menu for easy access.

In addition to providing shortcuts to some of the popular messaging apps, the new Share Tweet menu also features users you recently interacted with via Direct Message on Twitter, so sharing a tweet with a friend or someone else has become even easier.

The downside is that apps using their own sharing implementations may not have the same features as the native iOS Share Sheet, such as contact suggestions from other apps and rearranging the available options.

Now available to everyone on iOS: the new “Share Tweet” menu that lets you share Tweets to other apps in fewer taps. https://t.co/laC6IDQ89j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2020

Update: You can still long press the share button on Twitter to access the native iOS Share Sheet. Thanks, Bruce!

In order to get the new menu, make sure you have the latest version of the Twitter app installed on your iPhone or iPad. The update is also available for Mac users. You can download the Twitter app from the App Store for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: