Bandbreite makes browsing watch bands more fun than Apple Watch Studio

In the six years since the original Apple Watch was announced, Apple has already created 423 unique bands in dozens of colors and materials. Bandbreite, a new iPhone app launching today, catalogues every single Apple Watch band and helps you organize your personal collection.

Bandbreite is an archive, a wishlist, a curation tool, and the ultimate window shopping guide. The meticulously designed app is filled with rich imagery and text descriptions of every band, down to specifics like release date, model number, and price. Bands are organized by style and color or curated into collections, like a grouping of every band just announced at Apple’s September 2020 Special Event. It’s the only tool I’ve found that makes browsing bands more fun than Apple’s own Apple Watch Studio website.

The app was created by watch band collectors, for watch band collectors. Bandbreite started as a simple chart in 2016, growing exponentially to document new bands as they were released. When a small team of dedicated designers and engineers from France, Germany, and the Netherlands united around their shared interest, the idea for an app was born.

Bandbreite allows you to add specific bands to your collection or a wishlist. For Apple Watch owners with dozens of bands collected over several years, detailed stats offer unique insight into your style and color preferences. If you’re brave enough to look, the app will even calculate the approximate value of your collection based on the retail price of each band.

"It seems you prefer Woven Nylon and the color Blue"

The team behind Bandbreite has thought of every detail. The app includes a sticker pack for iMessage, custom app icons, and even a home screen widget. iOS 14 users can download it for free today on the App Store. If you like Bandbreite, you can support its continued development by buying the developers a coffee.

