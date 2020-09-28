Sonos and Disney team up on immersive home theater sound ahead of ‘The Mandalorian’ season two

The highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian is slated for release at the end of October and leading up to the debut, Sonos and Disney have partnered to get the most out of the series with amazing home theater sound.

Sonos and Disney are celebrating how important sound is for the Star Wars experience as the second season of The Mandalorian is around the corner on October 30.

“High-quality sound is integral to the Star Wars experience,” ​said Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor at Skywalker Sound and award-winning Co-Supervising Sound Editor for The Mandalorian.​ “The Mandalorian, now heading into season two, extends that legacy with a carefully crafted balance of the series’ powerful score, immersive sound effects, and clear dialogue to guide fans into new worlds.”

One part of the partnership is 6 free months of Disney+ for new subscribers with the purchase of the Sonos Arc, Beam, and other qualifying speakers. The promotion is running from October 1-30 for customers in the US, UK, Canada, Netherlands, and Sweden. Read more about the promotion from Sonos here.

Sonos Arc is the company’s new headline soundbar with Dolby Atmos, voice control, AirPlay 2 support, and more. Sonos Beam is also part of the promotion which is Sonos’ more compact soundbar option.

Another part of the partnership is a custom Sonos Radio station from The Mandalorian’s composer, Ludwig Göransson:

Alongside the season two premiere, the series’ award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson will debut a personally curated station,​ Things That Stuck,​ on ​Sonos Radio​, the streaming radio service in the Sonos app. Göransson has evolved and paid homage to the nostalgia and soul of the iconic Star Wars universe through his work on “The Mandalorian.” Going beyond the work on “The Mandalorian,” “Tenet,” and “Black Panther,” the station explores the music that informs the composer’s musical genius. Fans will enjoy hundreds of songs featuring Göransson’s latest obsessions and inspirations from jazz, classical, indie, hard rock, and film. The second season soundtrack from “The Mandalorian” will debut on ​Things That Stuck o​ n Sonos Radio upon release alongside exclusive creator commentary from Göransson, giving fans behind-the-scenes access to the creation of the second season score.

