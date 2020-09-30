Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta 2, macOS Big Sur beta 9, and more to developers
- iOS 14.2 beta 2 adds new emoji including bubble tea, a transgender flag, ninjas, and more
- iOS 14.2 beta removes mention of included earbuds in iPhone box ahead of iPhone 12
- Here’s how Microsoft’s new Xbox app works for streaming Xbox One games to iPhone
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- iOS themes: more than just Light and Dark, please, Apple
