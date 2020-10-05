Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad highlights today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 5 $120 off, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad, plus Apple Watch Series 5, and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad discounted

Amazon is discounting a handful of Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad models headlined by the Wi-Fi 32GB model at $299. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen. Amazon also has the Wi-Fi 128GB at $395 (Reg. $429).

Apple recently unveiled its latest generation of the popular 10.2-inch iPad with various upgrades, including the A12 Bionic Chip, support for Apple Pencil, and dual 8 and 1.2MP cameras. You can count on up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge, making the 10.2-inch model a solid middle-ground between affordability and features.

Apple Watch Series 5

Today only, Woot is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $335. Unlike our previous mentions, Woot is included cellular models with today’s sale. As a comparison, that’s up to $120 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are open-box models with a 90-day warranty.

Save up to $400 on Apple’s i9 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,399. Down from its $2,799 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low tracked only once before. The 512GB model is also on sale for $2,099, down from $2,399 right now. With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and its new physical escape key.

Prime Day 2020 officially announced following delays with rotating deals, more https://t.co/3t33B918hj by @trevorjd14 — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) September 28, 2020

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

HyperX QuadCast S Review: Add some more color to your content creation [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: